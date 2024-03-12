For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's government has moved to implement a contentious citizenship law that has been criticised for being discriminatory against Muslims, four years after it was passed in parliament.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which the Hindu-nationalist government claims to be "pro-refugee", comes into effect just weeks before the 2024 general elections, where Mr Modi is seeking a rare third consecutive term in office.

The law grants the right to apply for Indian citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before 31 December 2014 – but only if they come from minority religious groups in these Muslim-majority countries.

The legislation, labeled anti-Muslim by critics, triggered massive nationwide protests in 2019, resulting in multiple deaths and arrests. The government sought time to draw the rules following the backlash citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Critics of the law fear that CAA violates secular tenets of the constitution and along with a pan-India proposed national register of citizens (NRC), could discriminate against 200 million Muslims living in India, especially in the border states.

Persecution of minorities and dissenters has been on a steady rise under the BJP government, largely aided by Mr Modi’s silence.

The CAA had been one of the key poll promises of the BJP before the last general elections in 2019. "This will pave [the] way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India," a spokesperson for the prime minister's office said.

The federal Home Ministry in a statement said the law would remove legal barriers to citizenship for refugees, giving a "dignified life" to those who have suffered for decades.

"Many misconceptions have been spread" about the law, the statement said. "This act is only for those who have suffered persecution for years and have no other shelter in the world except India," it said.

Home minister Amit Shah on X heaped praises on Mr Modi, saying the prime minister "delivered on another commitment and realised the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries".

Fresh protests broke out in the northeastern state of Assam and capital New Delhi on Monday night, shortly after the Home Ministry announced the law’s implementation.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal and one of the fiercest Modi critics, led the outrage against the implementation of CAA weeks prior to the elections. West Bengal's more than 31 million Muslims have been on the edge amid fears that the law could be weaponised to declare them illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Ms Banerjee said her government would steadfastly oppose "anything that discriminates (against) people".

"If there is any discrimination, we won't accept it. Be it religion, caste, or linguistic. They won't be able to give citizenship to anyone in two days. This is just lollipop and show-off," she said.

A spokesperson for the main opposition party – Indian National Congress – questioned the timing of the law. "After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam," spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on X.

The northeastern state of Assam has been on the boil since the national register of citizens was imposed to weed out people it claims came to India illegally.

The Communist Party of India (CPIM), which rules the southern state of Kerala, called for state-wide protests on Tuesday.

"This is to divide the people, incite communal sentiments and undermine the fundamental principles of the Constitution," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement. "This move to stratify Indian citizens who have equal rights, must be opposed unitedly."