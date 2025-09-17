Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Teenage girl killed in crocodile attack while collecting water in India

The victim had gone to the banks of the Parvati river to collect water when the reptile suddenly lunged at her

Shweta Sharma
Wednesday 17 September 2025 06:33 BST
Comments
Related: Human remains found inside a crocodile in Australia

A 15-year-old girl has died after being dragged into a river by a crocodile in India’s northwestern state of Rajasthan, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Shivani Keva, had gone to the banks of the Parvati river in Baran district on Monday afternoon to collect water when the reptile suddenly lunged at her.

She was filling pots with water when the crocodile pulled her inside, said Kishanganj police station officer, Ramesh Chand.

Villagers working in nearby fields witnessed the attack and rushed to her aid. Several took boats into the river in an attempt to scare the animal away and free the girl, but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Police and rescue teams were alerted soon after and launched a search operation in the river. However, the mission was called off late at night after hours of combing the waters yielded no result.

The following morning, villagers spotted the teenager’s remains floating on the river surface.

Her body was pulled out and sent for post-mortem examination.

The autopsy confirmed that she had died of drowning. According to the police, her body bore no critical injuries apart from deep wounds on her arms, believed to have been inflicted by the crocodile’s grip during the attack.

Police said the body was later handed over to the family for last rites.

Crocodile sightings and sporadic attacks have been reported in parts of Rajasthan, especially in rivers and water bodies in districts like Baran, where villagers depend on these sources for daily needs.

Researchers recently discovered the fossilised remains of a rare crocodile-like species from the Jurassic era in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. The fossil, identified as a phytosaur, measured up to two metres and is believed to be more than 200 million years old.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in