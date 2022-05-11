Mysterious golden chariot washes up on Indian coast after cyclone

Strong winds and high tidal waves brought a golden-coloured chariot from a neighbouring country to the shores of India’s south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The chariot, likely from one of the southeast Asian countries of Indonesia, Myanmar or Thailand, washed up on the shore of Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam district due to marooning cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal.

Local villagers and fisherfolk were seen pulling the chariot out of the water with the help of ropes tied around it. Videos on social media showed people of all ages gathered around the chariot and admiring its structure.

A sub-inspector of Naupada area in the district said higher authorities have been informermed and they have begun an investigation.

“It might have come from another country. We have informed Intelligence and higher officials,” the policeman told news agency ANI.

The state has been battered by incessant rains due to the brewing cyclone, which is likely to weaken into a depression and drift back into the sea by Wednesday evening.

A ‘red’ alert has been sounded in the coastal districts of Guntur and Krishna for possible heavy to very heavy rainfall, while a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Godavari districts.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed all local administrations of the coastal districts to be on high alert and brace for the impact of the cyclone.

Mr Reddy was told in a meeting with the district collectors that a total of 454 rehabilitation camps were set up in different parts of the state and earth movers were kept on standby.