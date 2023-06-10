For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to “intensify further and move north-northeastwards” in the next 24 hours.

The cyclone which has been categorised as “very severe” is the fourth strongest cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year.

“Biparjoy lay centred at 0830IST of today, near latitude 16.7N and longitude 67.4E, about 700 km WNW of Goa, 620 km WSW of Mumbai, 600 km SSW of Porbandar, and 910 km S of Karachi,” IMD wrote in a tweet on Saturday 10 June. “

“[It is set to] intensify further and move NNE-wards gradually during the next 24 hours.”

According to local reports, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the Arabian Sea until things calm down.

The people who are already out sailing are also advised to return to the nearest coast as soon as possible.

Several districts in Kerala have been issued a yellow warning.

As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach in Valsad, Gujarat has been closed to tourists for at least four days.

“We told the fishermen not to venture into the sea and they all have come back,” a senior official, TC Patel of Valsad said in a statement, as per Indian Express. “People will be shifted to the village at the seashore if needed. Shelters have been made for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till 14 June.”

Indian Coast Guard in North West India has also initiated outreach to advise the fishing community, mariners, and stakeholders of states Gujarat and Daman & Diu to take necessary precautions and safety measures.

ANI reported that Indian Coast Guard is constantly “conducting community interactions with fishermen to take adequate precautions in view of the cyclone and reiterate that no fishing activity should be undertaken.”