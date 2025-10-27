Cyclone Montha mapped: 50,000 people evacuated as huge storm heads for Indian coast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 50,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps in India’s eastern region expected to be hit by a cyclone picking up pace over the Bay of Bengal, officials said on Monday.

Cyclone Montha is set to lash India’s eastern coastal states with strong winds and heavy rains before it turns into a severe storm on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department warned.

India’s east coast is prone to cyclones during the months of April and December with several small and major storms lashing the region. India faced its deadliest natural disaster in October 1999 when a super cyclone killed around 10,000 people in Odisha.

The states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are expected to be in the direct line of the cyclone’s movement. The latest cyclone is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh later in the day.

Officials have cancelled holidays for emergency staff and also ordered shutdown of schools and colleges in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

The state government has deployed disaster teams to move out families and households from low-lying areas in Andhra Pradesh. At least 3.9 million are expected to be affected by the cyclone in the state.

A map by the India Meteorological Department shows the trajectory of cyclone Montha ( X/ Indiametdept )

The cyclonic storm will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between the cities of Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening or night of 28 October as a “severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100kmph gusting to 110kmph”, officials said.

“It is likely to continue to move northwestwards over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 28 October,” the IMD said in a statement.

“Evacuation of people from near the coast in Kakinada district has already started,” a disaster management official in Andhra Pradesh said.

In the port city of Visakhapatnam, the city police commissionerate has deployed security personnel and swimmers at at least four beaches as part of security measures.

Odisha government is braced to save all humans and animals with a goal of “zero casualty”, Odisha revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said. Fishermen in the state have also been asked to avoid venturing to the sea for the next few days.

In the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, officials have asked people to stay alert and follow forecasts for heavy to very heavy rains in some districts.