Dalai Lama marks 90th birthday amid rising tensions over succession

The Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday as thousands of his followers gathered in a small Himalayan town in India, a landmark occasion seen as a test of his global influence and the intertwined geopolitical struggle.

World leaders and prominent figures from across the globe offered their support to the Buddhist leader, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, regarded as one of the world’s most influential religious leaders.

A packed crowd of his devotees and supporters, including Hollywood personalities, political figures, and hundreds of red-robed monks and nuns, gathered to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s birthday on Sunday in Dharamshala.

His supporters were undeterred by heavy monsoon rain and thick fog in the Himalayan town of Dharamshala, where the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism has been living in exile since fleeing Chinese rule in Tibet in 1959.

However, the outpouring of support for the exiled Tibetan leader has set the stage for a political and geopolitical struggle over his succession, between the Tibetan Buddhist community in exile in India and China’s Communist Party, which claims sole authority to approve the next Buddhist leader.

In his message to the world on his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama called himself a “simple Buddhist monk” and shared a message of “compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism”.

open image in gallery Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, in yellow robe, is helped by attendant monks as he arrives to preside over an event during which Tibetan exiles prayed for his longevity, a day before his 90th birthday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

open image in gallery Attendant monks help put a microphone around Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama's head during his 90th birthday celebrations at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala ( AP )

“While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place,” the 90-year-old said.

He said he will continue to promote religious harmony, human values, and “draw attention to the ancient Indian wisdom that explains the workings of the mind and emotions, as well as Tibetan culture and heritage”.

Wearing his traditional robe and a flowing yellow wrap on his special day, the Dalai Lama, born Tenzin Gyatso, was escorted to the temple courtyard by a group of monks.

Tibetan artists beat drums and played bagpipes to welcome him while senior lamas struck cymbals in his honour.

The head of the democratically elected Tibetan government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, raised the Tibetan flag as the musicians played the Tibetan anthem.

The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, led the congratulatory message for the Tibetan spiritual leader, saying: “I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.”

open image in gallery Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, is served food on his 90th birthday celebration at the Tsuglagkhang, also known as the Dalai Lama Temple complex ( REUTERS )

“He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline,” he added.

Mr Modi’s support for the Dalai Lama was notable, as China, a tense rival on India’s border, warned New Delhi to choose its words carefully, raising the spectre of renewed friction between two rivals who had been on a path to mending ties.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also sent a message, which was read during the celebrations in India, urging that the Dalai Lama continue to inspire people by embodying a message of “unity, peace, and compassion”.

“We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference,” the statement added.

Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching Te, who has been one of the most vocal leaders to oppose China’s territorial claims, said the Dalai Lama has set an example in the world that “resonates with all who cherish freedom, democracy and respect for human rights”.

open image in gallery Devotees watch Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on a television screen at an event during which Tibetan exiles prayed for the Tibetan leader's longevity ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Video messages from three former US presidents, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama, were played during the celebrations, conveying birthday wishes.

“At a time when we see the forces of division tearing at the fabric of our common humanity … I’m grateful for your enduring efforts to build a better, kinder, more compassionate world,” Mr Clinton said.

Richard Gere, Hollywood actor and long-time follower of Tibetan Buddhism, attended the celebrations and praised the Dalai Lama, calling him “the most extraordinary man to ever walk on this planet”. He was notably present at the Tsuglagkhang temple events.

Several Indian politicians and Buddhist leaders also took part in the celebrations in the Himalayan town.

Indian Minister Kiren Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, attended the celebrations and participated in the Tibetan and Indian national anthem ceremonies.

He called him India’s “most honoured guest” and said he remains committed to supporting the Tibetan cause, adding that devotees will follow the Dalai Lama’s guidance.

open image in gallery Exiled Tibetans in traditional costumes sing 'Happy Birthday' for their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, unseen, as he leaves after attending his 90th birthday celebration ( AP )

Earlier this week, he irked China after backing the Tibetan leader’s stance on his succession, contradicting China. He later clarified it was a personal opinion after Beijing warned India against interfering.

The Dalai Lama has declared that he will be reincarnated after his death and confirmed that only his office has “sole authority” to recognise his future reincarnation, a process for choosing the next leader after his death.

In comments that sparked outrage from China, the Dalai Lama said his successor would be born in the “free world” — outside China. Many exiled Tibetans fear that China will name its own successor to bolster control over Tibet, a territory it invaded in 1950 and has ruled ever since.