The Dalai Lama issued an apology on Monday after a video of him kissing a child on the lips at a Buddhist event went viral, triggering massive criticism and debate online.

In an official statement, the Buddhist spiritual leader’s office said: “The Dalai Lama often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way. A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug.”

It continued: “His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

The spiritual monk “regrets the incident”.

The video showed the Dalai Lama kissing the boy on his lips as he came forward to pay his respects. The spiritual leader could then be heard saying in the video “can you suck my tongue” and sticking out his tongue.

However, the video – and afterwards the official statement – was not taken well by social media users.

Some observers said that it was “akin to paedophilia” while others said it was “creepy” and “disgusting”.

Another user questioned the monk. “When millions look upon you and follow you, your behaviour and character should be implacable. Isn’t it?”

One tweeted: “Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he’s had to apologise for his sexist comments. But saying – now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting.”

In 2019, the 87-year-old monk had to apologise after he said in an interview that a future female successor would have to be “more attractive”.

His office said “His Holiness genuinely meant no offence” and that he’s “deeply sorry that people have been hurt by what he said and offers his sincere apologies”.

The statement added: “It sometimes happens that off-the-cuff remarks, which might be amusing in one cultural context, lose their humour in translation when brought into another.”