Dalai Lama gives important update about his succession ahead of 90th birthday

The Dalai Lama said on Wednesday that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue after his death and his Gaden Phodrang trust has the sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation.
In a long-awaited statement issued to a gathering of the Tibetan government-in-exile on Wednesday, the Buddhist spiritual leader said he had long believed that the future of his role should be decided by the Tibetan people themselves.
In a statement on Wednesday, he said: “In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal (that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue). In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue.”
