Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dalai Lama gives important update about his succession ahead of 90th birthday

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 02 July 2025 06:06 BST
Comments
(AP)

The Dalai Lama said on Wednesday that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue after his death and his Gaden Phodrang trust has the sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation.

In a long-awaited statement issued to a gathering of the Tibetan government-in-exile on Wednesday, the Buddhist spiritual leader said he had long believed that the future of his role should be decided by the Tibetan people themselves.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said: “In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal (that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue). In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue.”

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in