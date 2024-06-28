Delhi airport roof collapse leaves one person dead as heavy rains hit India capital
Roof sheet and support beams collapse, damaging cars parked in pick-up and drop area, officials say
At least one person was killed and eight others injured after a portion of the roof collapsed at Delhi’s international airport on Friday morning.
The accident occurred at terminal one of the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5.30 am (1am BST) after heavy rains lashed India’s capital.
The officials said the roof sheet and the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal.
All departures from terminal one have been temporarily suspended with IndiGo and SpiceJet flights delayed until 2pm local time (9.30am BST).
All check-in counters were also closed as a “safety measure”, a Delhi airport spokesperson said.
The terminal one of the international airport mostly caters to domestic flights.
More details to follow.
