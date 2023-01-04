Friend of Delhi woman dragged to death by car says men ‘deliberately ran her over’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The five men who dragged a Delhi woman for 13km on New Year’s day knew she was stuck under their car and ‘deliberately ran over her’, the woman who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with the victim claimed.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed after a car collided with her scooter in the early hours of 1 January and she was dragged for up to 13kms on Delhi roads before the car occupants abandoned her body.

The five men who were arrested the same day confessed to being drunk during the incident but said they were not aware of the girl being stuck under the car.

Another woman, Nidhi, who was pillion riding with Singh before the accident, has spoken for the first time since the horrific accident.

The woman spoke to the media after CCTV footage minutes before the accident showed her arguing with Singh.

“The Baleno hit us head on. I fell to one side and she fell under the car,” Nidhi told reporters.

A still from CCTV footage shows the car purportedly dragging the body on Delhi roads (Screengrab @NegiDeekshaa)

The woman, who said she knew Singh for some 14 days, said they were returning from a party at a hotel and she was dropping her home when the accident happened.

“My friend got stuck under the car. The men knew that a girl had rolled under their car. They deliberately ran over her. They knew,” she said.

“The girl was stuck under the car and she was screaming.”

The grisly details of the accident have sent shockwaves across the country and several people took to the streets to protest and demand justice for the victim.

The autopsy report of the woman revealed she suffered 40 injuries on her body that were caused by “blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging”.

The report has revealed the extent of horrific injuries on her body that led to her death.

“All injuries collectively can cause death in ordinary course of nature. However, injury to the head, spine, long bones and other injuries can cause death independently and collectively in ordinary course of nature,” the report stated.

“However, final opinion will be given after receipt of chemical analysis and biological sample reports.”

The incident which has continued to make top headlines in the capital has sparked questions over the woman’s character after her friend and hotel manager claimed Singh was drunk after the party and fought with her to ride the scooter.

However, the autopsy report has not revealed traces of alcohol in her blood, according to reports.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday urged people to stop victim-shaming.

She said such claims were “shameful” and asked, “where is the proof of the woman being intoxicated?”

The woman who was pillion riding with Singh said she fled home after the accident and did not report to the police or tried to help her friend as she panicked.

“I went home and didn’t tell anything to anyone. I had panicked. I cried a lot,” she said.

The five accused have been charged with culpable homicide and causing death by negligence.