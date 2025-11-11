Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A day after a powerful blast in Delhi killed at least eight people, witnesses described the moment they felt an earthquake had hit India’s capital city as windows shattered and people started to flee the streets in panic.

Dozens of people were wounded after a slow-moving car exploded at a traffic signal near Delhi’s Red Fort, a massive 17th-century Mughal monument, on Monday evening. The blast is being probed under India’s stringent anti-terrorism law even though authorities have not publicly called it an act of terror and prime minister Narendra Modi has vowed to bring all those responsible to justice.

At the the 17th-century Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, barely 100m away from the blast site, devotees had gathered as usual on Monday evening.

“We were inside when the blast shook the temple so hard that all the glass windows of our building shattered and it felt like a strong earthquake had hit us,” a devotee told The Independent on Tuesday.

The blast has been called “rare” and “shocking”, owing to its location – just metres away from where the prime minister addresses the country during Independence Day celebrations.

open image in gallery The gate of Jain Temple in Delhi locked up for security after car explosion ( Arpan Rai/ The Independent )

CCTV camera footage and a mobile video from Delhi's Chandni Chowk near the Red Fort showed people running for cover allegedly soon after hearing a loud explosion, NDTV reported.

This is the second major such incident to have rocked India this year after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir in April where civilians were shot down. The Red Fort attracts millions of visitors every year to its nearby markets.

It is not immediately clear who was driving the car.

Locals and tourists just metres away from the explosion remained in a state of shock on Tuesday morning. Special investigation teams and Delhi police were seen picking up wires and car wipers from the streets on the morning after the blast.

Officials were also seen scouting for evidence at the Jain temple. The area, a massive hub of trade and tourism, was shut down and a heavy presence of police personnel and a special military unit of the Rapid Action Force was posted as investigations remained underway.

Another eye-witness at the temple, who wished to remain anonymous, recalled seeing human remains being flung into the premises with the impact of the blast.

open image in gallery Rapid Action Force present outside the blast site on Tuesday morning ( Arpan Rai/ The Independent )

Ravsaheb Hundekar, a tourist who was visiting Delhi from Kolhapur and staying inside the temple premises, said his life was spared by five minutes as he was headed to the same spot where the car exploded to board a metro train.

“The blast shook the ground under my feet. I was standing outside the temple as I had to leave for west Delhi. I cannot believe my life has been spared by a few minutes. I could’ve been dead otherwise,” the 55-year-old told The Independent.

The temple is one of the most prominent religious landmarks near the busy Chandni Chowk market in the area. It has since been shut down, with devotees assisting the Delhi Police officials and investigators with details of the attack.

Moshe, a 69-year-old Israeli tourist on a visit to India, was among those turned back from entering the temple. “I am on a retreat in India and have already covered Buddhist places. My next sacred visit was for this Jain temple but I am so sad to hear that it has been shut after the blast.” he told The Independent.

While the cause of the explosion is not immediately clear, Indian home minister Amit Shah said “all angles are being investigated”.

The Delhi Police is checking the use of ammonium nitrate – a chemical compound that has explosive properties – fuel oil and detonators that caused the explosion in the car, officials said.

A day earlier, police officials recovered around 360kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition in a suburb near Delhi Faridabad. The raids in the neighbouring city of Delhi led to heightened security alert.