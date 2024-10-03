Delhi police seize 570kg of cocaine in largest drugs bust in city’s history

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Delhi police have seized nearly 570kg of cocaine worth more than Rs65bn (£643m) in the international market, marking the national capital’s largest drug bust ever, with links to an international narcotics cartel.

This massive haul of the Colombian cocaine was intended to be supplied at four major upcoming concerts and music festivals in Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa between this month and next March, police said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four people in connection with the bust following investigation spanning three months.

Along with the cocaine, police also recovered 40kg of marijuana during the raids.

Special Cell police commissioner RP Upadhayay stated that the raids were ongoing on Wednesday.

The police seized a total of 562kg of Colombian cocaine, which was worth Rs 65bn in the international market, as reported by The Times of India. The cartel had been smuggling cocaine into India from Latin and Central American nations such as Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Bolivia.

“The cocaine came from Southern American countries via the Middle East, while the marijuana came from Thailand. They were then transported from various states to Delhi. A thorough investigation into the routes is underway,” a police officer said.

The investigation into the drug ring began in August after the Special Cell received intelligence input from central agencies. They were informed that a “huge consignment of cocaine was to be distributed in Delhi by an international drug cartel with ties to the Middle East,” an officer said.

A team was formed to work on the case and identify the gang members. In October, they zeroed in on Delhi businessman Tushar Goyal, who the police accused of storing the consignment in his godown in Mahipalpur near the international airport.

The police said they found the consignment in the godown during a raid. They accused Mr Goyal, 41, of being the primary receiver and distributor of the cartel in India.

Police said the other accused were Auranzeb Siddiqui, 23, who worked as Goyal’s driver; Himanshu Kumar, 27, who oversaw distribution in Delhi and neighbouring areas; and Bharat Jain, 48, who distributed the drugs in Mumbai.

The police said the marijuana was high grade hydroponic cannabis that came from Thailand while they are still working to identify the source of origin of cocaine.