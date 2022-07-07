Indian man slits woman’s throat for rejecting his sexual advances, police say

A 25-year-old Indian man was arrested for killing a woman by slitting her throat after she rejected his sexual advances, police said.

Radha Devi, the 22-year-old victim, was found lying in a pool of blood near the staircase of her home in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, six days before the arrest on 1 July.

The family of Devi, married and a mother of two, did not suspect any foul play at the time and suspected she slipped on the stairs and hit her head on the ground.

It was only after police sent her body for a postmortem at the capital’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital that it was confirmed her throat was slit by a sharp weapon, reported The Hindu.

R Sathiyasundaram, a top police official, said a chain was placed around her injury to hide it in an attempt to stage the murder as an accident.

During a detailed investigation, police scanned surveillance footage in the area and zeroed in on the suspect after noticing suspicious activity.

Mr Sathiyasundaram said Maan Singh, who was arrested on Wednesday, used to live in a room next to the stairs and allegedly killed the woman with a pair of scissors he bought from the garment factory where he used to work.

“On the day of the incident, Singh consumed alcohol and went to the terrace where Devi was present. He made sexual advances at her, following which she scolded him. In a fit of rage, Singh assaulted her and then slit her throat,” a senior police officer told the newspaper.

He allegedly confessed to his crime and told police he had come to Delhi three years ago to work from Hazipur Patona village in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

In another brutal murder, a 14-year-old girl was shot dead in her sleep by two men in the state’s Sambhal district on Wednesday over an alleged property dispute. The seventh standard student was sleeping in the courtyard when armed men shot two bullets, killing her on the spot, police said.

As of June, the rate of crime against women in Delhi alone is up by 11 per cent, rising to 962 cases as against 833 reported in the same period last year, in addition to 1,271 molestation cases this year so far, according to Delhi police data.

According to the federal government’s National Crime Records Bureau a case of violence is recorded against women in India every three minutes and at least two women are sexually assaulted every two hours.