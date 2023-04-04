For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 30-year-old woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly shot by her neighbour for objecting to loud music being played at a family event in Delhi, India.

The woman, identified by her first name Ranju, was eight months pregnant when she was reportedly shot in the neck by her neighbour late on Sunday night in the capital's northwestern part of Siraspur.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she lost her fetus during treatment, police said.

Ms Ranju is a mother of three children aged between one and six years. She remains in a critical state at the hospital.

Harish – the suspect identified only by his first name – was blasting loud music at his house during a religious ceremony held for his son, when Ms Ranju, who lived across the street, objected to it.

The suspect allegedly took an unlicensed country-made gun from his friend, Amit, and opened fire.

The police received a call at around 12.15am local time regarding a firing incident, deputy commissioner of police Ravi Kumar said.

According to authorities, a few rounds of bullets were already fired in the air during the celebrations before the incident took place.

Firing celebratory shots at weddings and special ceremonies is a fairly common and dangerous practice in northern parts of India.

"He (Harish) got infuriated and shot Ranju after taking a gun from Amit," he was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

The local police arrested Mr Harish, who worked with a courier service, and Mr Amit, who worked at a mobile repair shop.

Based on Ms Ranju's kin's statement, the police have registered a case against the duo for an attempt to murder.

The mother of the victim said her daughter sustained gun shot injuries in her neck. "My daughter is very critical and lost her child in the womb. I don't know what will happen to her three kids," Sandhya Devi said.