Dharmendra death: Modi joins Bollywood in paying tributes to ‘phenomenal actor’
Veteran actor leaves behind cinematic legacy spanning more than six decades and over 300 films
Dharmendra, veteran Bollywood actor and beloved figure of Indian cinema known as Bollywood’s “He-Man”, has died aged 89.
His death was confirmed by Indian news agency IANS, citing family. Indian filmmaker Karan Johar also posted a message on social media mourning the actor’s death. Multiple Indian media outlets carried visuals of the actor’s relatives and members of the film industry, including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, entering the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai to purportedly pay their last respects.
Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on 7 November after complaining of respiratory issues and was discharged later that month.
Dharmendra leaves behind a cinematic legacy spanning more than six decades and over 300 films, including classics such as Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Chupke Chupke and Sholay.
He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2012 for his contribution to Indian cinema.
Beyond cinema, Dharmendra briefly entered politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner, Rajasthan, between 2004 and 2009 as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. He later admitted that politics was “not my true calling”, saying his heart “always belonged to films”.
Indian prime minister mourns Dharmendra, says he 'struck a chord with countless people'
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi shared his sorrow on the passing of Dharmendra, describing the moment as “the end of an era in Indian cinema.”
“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.”
Filmmaker Karan Johar pays tribute to 'bonafide legend of Indian Cinema'
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram with an emotional homage to Dharmendra, calling his demise “an end of an era.”
Johar, who worked with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, wrote: “It is an end of an era. A massive mega star. The embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema. Incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence. He is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema. Defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history, but mostly he was the best human being.
He was so loved by everyone in our industry. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone. His blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry. A space that can never be filled by anyone.”
Bollywood actor Dharmendra dies at 89 in Mumbai
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra died in Mumbai on Monday morning, aged 89. Known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, he starred in over 300 films across six decades.
His death was confirmed by Indian news agency IANS, citing a family. Indian filmmaker Karan Johar also posted a message on social media mourning the actor’s death.
Multiple Indian media outlets carried visuals of the actor’s relatives and members of the film industry, including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, entering the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai to purportedly pay their last respects.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments