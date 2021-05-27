YouTuber arrested for tying dog to hydrogen balloons and making it float through Delhi

A Delhi-based YouTuber who shocked and upset subscribers by uploading a video of making his dog float in the air by tying hydrogen balloons to the pet’s body, has been arrested.

Animal rights activists were outraged after seeing the video Delhi YouTuber Gaurav Sharma uploaded to his channel called ‘GauravZone.’ In the video, Mr Sharma was seen tying hydrogen balloons around his dog’s upper body. He has now been arrested for animal cruelty.

Mr Sharma was heard saying in the viral video: “The upper body has started flying a little.” He is seen pulling up the strings of the balloons tied to Dollar, his pet dog.

On facing backlash, he deleted the video and apologised to his subscribers by explaining that his dog was like his “child.”

Three days ago, he had posted another video defending his decision, saying that he had taken all precautionary measures before trying to “make his dog fly.”

Mr Sharma said in the video: “Before making the video, I had taken all the safety measures. I had said this in the video but did not upload this part as it would’ve increased the length of the video. It was a mistake on my part.” He added that “All I want to say is that I had made the video with all the safety measures... wrong content went out and it should not have happened.”

Atul Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Delhi, confirmed that they have arrested the YouTuber for animal cruelty and risking the dog’s life. Mr Sharma has over 4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. His mother, who was also seen in the video, was also charged under various sections of the law in Malviya Nagar police station in South Delhi.

In the now-deleted video, at one point, the dog — a light brown Pomeranian — is seen floating up to as high as the balcony on the second floor of a building with the help of the balloons.

He was slammed on various social media platforms for putting the dog through the ordeal.

One user, Suramya Shuka, commented below a YouTube video: “The puppy is so clearly scared. They aren’t even realising it.”

Purva Pant, another user, said: “You call this content?”

Meanwhile, in his apology video, Mr Sharma said: “I apologise if you felt bad after watching the Dollar video. I won’t try such things again. Those who’re getting influenced by such things, please don’t get influenced. If sentiments have been hurt, I truly seek your apology.”

But his apology was not able to pacify enraged subscribers coming to the defence of the poor dog.

One user, Aaheli Bose, commented on YouTube: “Forcing him against gravity for what? Fun? Dollar was looking helpless, not knowing what’s happening. You think it’s hilarious?”