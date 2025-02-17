Delhi hit by rare earthquake as Modi warns north India to ‘stay alert for aftershocks’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delhi was jolted awake as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck India's capital during the early hours of Monday, prompting a message from prime minister Narendra Modi to stay calm and alert for possible aftershocks.

The pre-dawn earthquake struck shortly after 5.30am (local time), prompting terrified residents in New Delhi and the adjoining region of the Indian capital to rush out of their homes.

The epicentre was located at a depth of 5km near the Dhaula Kuan area, located about 7.5km southwest of Indian parliament. The tremors were felt across north India, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. The Delhi Police have issued an emergency number to call for help, saying: "We hope you all are safe, Delhi."

Just hours later, another 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Siwan city in Bihar. The temblor was reported at 8.02am (local time) at a depth of 10km, according to Indian authorities.

Mr Modi, in a post on X, warned people to stay alert for possible aftershocks. "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks," Mr Modi said. "Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation".

The Dhaula Kuan area in the Indian capital had been reportedly the centre of minor seismic activity, with a 3.3 magnitude earthquake recorded in 2015.

"I felt an earthquake of such high magnitude for the first time. Everyone was outside their homes and afraid," Naresh Kumar, a resident of West Delhi, told news agency PTI.

A passenger at the New Delhi railway station, where at least 18 people were killed in a stampede over the weekend, said the earthquake felt as if "trains were running undergound". "Everything was shaking," he told ANI news agency.

New Delhi has a fairly high seismicity as North India lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate collides with the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas.

This quake comes amid heightened seismic activity in the Himalayan region and a month after a powerful 7.1-magnitude temblor struck the foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet’s holiest cities, killing at least 126 people. The intense earthquake flattened hundreds of houses and forced people to rush out of their houses in Nepal, Bhutan and India.