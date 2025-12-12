Eggoz: Founder of popular egg brand denies product contains known carcinogen
Video claiming Eggoz eggs tested positive for traces of a cancer-linked chemical has gone viral in India
The founder of premium Indian egg brand Eggoz Nutrition has spoken out after a viral video claimed its product tested positive for traces of a known carcinogen.
Eggoz’s founder Abhishek Negi expressed shock at the “misinformation and fear-mongering” appearing online, saying the company’s eggs contained no banned materials, pesticides, heavy metals or anything else harmful.
The controversy has been widely covered in the Indian media after a YouTube video claimed traces of a banned antibiotic metabolite had been found in one of its samples.
The widely-circulated video was produced by theYouTube channel Trustified, known for its independent lab testing of food and consumer products. It said samples of Eggoz eggs tested positive for AOZ – a metabolite of the antibiotic nitrofuran, which has been banned due to its potential to cause cancer in humans.
It claimed that AOZ levels of 0.73 per kg were found in a sample.
The claims sparked concerns over food safety and regulatory oversight especially because Eggoz marketed itself as a “100% antibiotic-free” brand.
Amid public outrage, Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon and content creator, shared a video saying that though the findings were shocking, the levels of harmful chemicals allegedly detected were very low.
He said the reported levels don't pose an acute, overnight threat to health. But he raised concerns over a possible breach of trust and the broader issue of how such chemicals enter the food chain at all.
Mr Negi and the company issued statements rejecting the video’s conclusions, insisting that Eggoz eggs are safe to eat, fully comply with food safety standards, and are free of banned substances.
“We take every care to maintain quality and safety across the entire value chain, including ensuring zero antibiotic usage,” the company said.
Eggoz also shared links to laboratory reports from a government-authorised body showing tests that, according to the company, did not detect banned antibiotics, pesticides, or harmful residues in its products.
The brand has said it will commission further independent testing to reassure customers.
In a LinkedIn post, Mr Negi said: “Let me be very clear: I am shocked and deeply disappointed by the misinformation and the fear it has created.”
“So let me state this once, without any ambiguity: No antibiotics - banned or otherwise - are ever used on Eggoz farms. Ban means ban. There is no discussion, no exception, no jugaad [shortcut],” he said.
The Independent has reached out to Eggoz for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments