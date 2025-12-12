Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The founder of premium Indian egg brand Eggoz Nutrition has spoken out after a viral video claimed its product tested positive for traces of a known carcinogen.

Eggoz’s founder Abhishek Negi expressed shock at the “misinformation and fear-mongering” appearing online, saying the company’s eggs contained no banned materials, pesticides, heavy metals or anything else harmful.

The controversy has been widely covered in the Indian media after a YouTube video claimed traces of a banned antibiotic metabolite had been found in one of its samples.

The widely-circulated video was produced by theYouTube channel Trustified, known for its independent lab testing of food and consumer products. It said samples of Eggoz eggs tested positive for AOZ – a metabolite of the antibiotic nitrofuran, which has been banned due to its potential to cause cancer in humans.

It claimed that AOZ levels of 0.73 per kg were found in a sample.

The claims sparked concerns over food safety and regulatory oversight especially because Eggoz marketed itself as a “100% antibiotic-free” brand.

Amid public outrage, Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon and content creator, shared a video saying that though the findings were shocking, the levels of harmful chemicals allegedly detected were very low.

He said the reported levels don't pose an acute, overnight threat to health. But he raised concerns over a possible breach of trust and the broader issue of how such chemicals enter the food chain at all.

Mr Negi and the company issued statements rejecting the video’s conclusions, insisting that Eggoz eggs are safe to eat, fully comply with food safety standards, and are free of banned substances.

“We take every care to maintain quality and safety across the entire value chain, including ensuring zero antibiotic usage,” the company said.

Eggoz also shared links to laboratory reports from a government-authorised body showing tests that, according to the company, did not detect banned antibiotics, pesticides, or harmful residues in its products.

The brand has said it will commission further independent testing to reassure customers.

In a LinkedIn post, Mr Negi said: “Let me be very clear: I am shocked and deeply disappointed by the misinformation and the fear it has created.”

“So let me state this once, without any ambiguity: No antibiotics - banned or otherwise - are ever used on Eggoz farms. Ban means ban. There is no discussion, no exception, no jugaad [shortcut],” he said.

The Independent has reached out to Eggoz for comment.