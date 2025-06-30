Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian “political constraints” are to be blamed for the loss of fighter jets during the air force’s operation in Pakistan, an Indian military attache to Indonesia has said, in remarks that have triggered a political row in the country.

In a seminar at an Indonesian university analysing the India-Pakistan conflict, Captain Shiv Kumar said the Indian government did not permit strikes on Pakistani military bases at the start of the hostilities between the two countries, claiming this allowed Islamabad to shoot down an unspecified number of fighter jets.

“I may not agree with him that India lost so many aircraft. But I do agree that we did lose some aircraft and that happened only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishments and their air defences,” Captain Kumar of the Indian Navy said at the Universitas Dirgantara Marsekal Suryadarma on 10 June.

New Delhi and Islamabad stepped back from the brink of all-out war on 7 May following their worst military escalation in decades, during which both sides fired drone and missile strikes in a four-day showdown while border forces fired artillery at the border, killing dozens of people.

The conflict followed a militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on 22 April that led to the deaths of 26 civilians, the worst attack on civilians in decades in the region. India called it an act of terrorism and blamed Pakistan-based militants for the attack, while Pakistan denied any involvement.

Captain Kumar’s comments follow weeks in which the Indian government formally refused to admit any of its jets had been shot down. India's chief of defence staff Anil Chauhan eventually admitted India suffered some losses but declined to give figures or details on how the planes came down.

He blamed the loss of jets on tactical mistakes, which he claimed were then rectified during subsequent days.

open image in gallery India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing armed force personnel during his visit to Adampur Airforce Base in India's state of Punjab ( Indian Press Information Bureau )

“What is important is that... not the jet being downed, but why they were being downed,” he told Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in May.

Captain Kumar’s latest comments represent the clearest explanation yet from the Indian side about why it lost fighter jets during the conflict, amid scrutiny of prime minister Narendra Modi’s government from opposition parties at home.

The opposition Congress party doubled down on its criticism of the government, using the Indonesian official’s comment to argue that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had "misled" the country.

“There are several unanswered questions related to the untimely ceasefire – especially when India actually had an upper hand in the escalation,” it said.

It prompted the Indian embassy in Indonesia to issue a clarification on Captain Kumar’s remarks, saying his statements were misrepresented.

“His remarks have been quoted out of context and the media reports are a mis-representation of the intention and thrust of the presentation made by the speaker,” it said on X.

“The presentation conveyed that the Indian Armed Forces serve under civilian political leadership unlike some other countries in our neighbourhood.”

open image in gallery Supporters of a religious party 'Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F' chant anti-India slogans during a demonstration to condemn Indian strikes in Pakistan and to show their support with Pakistan military, in Islamabad, Pakistan, during conflict ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

During the speech at the university, Captain Kumar said India reassessed its policy after suffering initial losses and went about targeting Pakistan's air defences, allowing New Delhi to hit several military targets.

He said it was the Indian strikes on airbases that led to Pakistan calling for a ceasefire.

The intense fighting came to a halt after the two governments announced a ceasefire following talks between their national security advisers. US president Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering the truce but Indian officials quietly rowed back against the idea that his intervention was pivotal.