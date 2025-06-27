Five tigers found dead in suspected mass poisoning at Indian wildlife sanctuary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least five tigers have been found dead inside a wildlife sanctuary in southern India’s Karnataka in what is suspected to be a case of poisoning, officials said.

The bodies of the tigers – a mother and her four cubs – were found close to each other in the MM Hills wildlife sanctuary in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday.

Wildlife officials also found a dead cow in the area, and said they suspect the carcass may have been poisoned by local villagers.

Villagers living on the boundaries of Indian wildlife sanctuaries have been known to poison cow or goat carcasses in order to target tigers, which sometimes prey on their livestock or pose a threat to the farmers themselves.

Other farmers deploy electric fences around fields and houses, which has also been known to lead to fatalities among tigers. Both methods have been widely condemned by Indian conservationists.

An autopsy into the latest incident was due to be held on Friday to confirm the cause of the tigers’ deaths.

The incident came to light on Thursday and the tigers most likely died on Wednesday, officials said. It is believed to represent the highest single-day toll for tiger casualties in one sanctuary anywhere in India.

India has lost a total of 103 tigers this year, according to India’s National Tiger Conservation Authority, though the net population of the big cats is steadily rising.

A preliminary video of the incident showed a lush green part of the sanctuary cordoned off as five seemingly uninjured tigers laid lifeless and officials inspected the area.

Officials said the tigress was believed to be around 11 years old and was first seen by the forest officials in November 2014 when it was a six to eight month old cub.

The state minister for forest ecology and environment, Eshwar B Khandre, has said the deaths appear to be “unnatural” and sought an investigation into the incident.

“If negligence by forest staff is found or if the death were caused by electrocution, poisoning or any other reason, criminal cases would be filed,” Mr Khandre said, vowing that the guilty will not be spared.

He also called the deaths of five tigers within 24 hours in the Indian state otherwise known for its successful conservation efforts “deeply distressing”.

Known as one of the best states for wildlife in the country, Karnataka is ranked the second-most populated Indian state for the big cats with 563 tigers. It is also home to leopards, elephants, and large numbers of prey species.