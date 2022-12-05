For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his ballot in the second phase of the crucial legislative assembly election in his home state of Gujarat, which will test the popularity of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)ahead of the next general election.

The incumbent BJP, which has been ruling the western state since 1995 with Mr Modi as its chief minister for nearly 13 years before he became the prime minister in 2014, is aiming for a seventh term in power.

During Mr Modi’s tenure as the chief minister, the state witnessed widespread communal violence in February 2002, in which 1,180 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. The riots took place following the deaths of 59 people on the Sabarmati Express, who were mostly volunteers of Hindu organisations.

On Monday, the prime minister arrived in Ahmedabad city from the state capital Gandhinagar to cast his vote, where he greeted people on the way to the polling booth.

After exercising his franchise, the 72-year-old leader said voters celebrated “the festival of democracy” with enthusiasm.

He added: “For the celebration of democracy, I heartily congratulate the citizens of the country and greet them. I also heartily congratulate the election commission.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Modi in a tweet urged people to step out and vote in large numbers. “Urging all those who are voting in phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers,” he tweeted.

Despite rising inflation, unemployment and a recent suspension bridge collapse in Morbi where at least 135 people died, the BJP remains the most popular party in the state of nearly 60 million people, with opinion polls predicting a comfortable win for the party.

New entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power in capital Delhi since 2015, is likely to become the second-largest party in Gujarat as the opposition Indian National Congress (INC) struggles to reclaim its base.

The AAP is trying to make inroads and potentially become the main challenger in Mr Modi’s fief with promises of subsidies on electricity and other bills. Earlier this year, AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal swept polls in the northern Punjab state by overthrowing the Congress party.

The INC, in an effort to revive its popularity among the masses, launched a cross-country march in September to “unite India” against calls of “hate and division”. The party also elected a new leader for the first time in 24 years to shed its “family dynasty” image.

However, analysts believe neither will help Congress reclaim its electoral bases in Gujarat.

The first phase of polling for 89 constituencies was held on 1 December, with an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent.

In the second phase of the election, a total of 833 candidates from 61 different political parties, including the incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel are in the fray.

The results of both phases of the election will be declared on 8 December.

In the previous state legislative assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member house while Congress got 77.