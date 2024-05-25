At least 20 killed in huge fire at amusement park in India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

At least 20 people have been killed after a large fire broke out in a games arcade in Gujarat state in western India.

The fire erupted at the park in the city of Rajkot, with children believed to be among the victims.

Police commissioner Raju Bhargava said the fire was under control and the rescue operation is underway, with fears that more people are trapped under the wreckage.

The amusement park is privately owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki and Bhargava said police will file a case of negligence against him.

"We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operation," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Prime minister Narendra Modi wrote on X that he was “extremely distressed by the fire ... in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured."

Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.