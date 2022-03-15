Indian court upholds ban on hijab in schools and colleges in Karnataka
Five petitions filed challenging lower court’s order banning religious clothing in schools and colleges
An Indian court has upheld an order that banned wearing hijabs in schools and colleges in the southern state of Karnataka.
In its ruling on Tuesday, the Karnataka high court said: "Wearing Hijab not an essential religious practice."
More follows.
