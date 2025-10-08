At least 15 dead after landslide strikes bus in northern India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 15 people were killed late Tuesday after debris from a massive landslide hit a bus in India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, local authorities said.

The bus was traveling on a hilly stretch near Bilaspur district when a landslide struck following days of torrential rains. There were at least 25 passengers on the bus at the time. Nine men, four women and two children were among those killed, police said.

Three injured children were rescued and admitted to a local hospital for treatment, according to a statement from the office of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state’s highest-elected official.

Rescue operations continued Wednesday trying to find other missing passengers who are believed to be dead, police said.

Intermittent rains have lashed the region since Monday, making the fragile mountain slopes unstable.

open image in gallery Himachal landslide ( District Public Relation Office Bilaspur )

President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered their condolences following the deadly landslide.

Extreme rains this year have caused flooding and landslides across the South Asian region, which includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives and Nepal.

Flash floods swept away an entire village in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand in August, while at least 44 people were killed in neighboring Nepal over the weekend due to mudslides and flooding triggered by severe rainfall.

The weekend’s heavy rainfall arrived at the end of Nepal’s monsoon season, which usually begins in June and ends by mid-September. It also left parts of the capital, Kathmandu, flooded and caused the cancellation of all domestic flights on Saturday.

open image in gallery Climate India Rains ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Experts say human-caused climate change is intensifying South Asia’s monsoons, which traditionally run from June to September and again from October to December. The rains, once predictable, now arrive in erratic bursts that dump extreme amounts of water in short periods, followed by dry spells.