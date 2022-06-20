Dramatic video shows tourists stranded after mountain cable car breaks down in India

All the cable car passengers were tourists from the capital Delhi

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 20 June 2022 11:26
Comments
Stranded tourists rescued after mountain cable car breaks down in India

Eleven people were left stranded mid-air after a cable car stopped working due to a technical failure in India's mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh.

A rescue trolley has been deployed to reach the stranded tourists, with dramatic videos from the scene showing the first two passengers being slowly lowered by rope to the valley floor.

Solan district police said two have been rescued so far and nine others remain trapped, as of Monday afternoon. All the passengers are believed to be tourists visiting from the capital Delhi.

"The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and the police team is monitoring the situation," the superintendent of police told news agency ANI.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been scrambled and is on its way to the scene.

Recommended

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in