Dramatic video shows tourists stranded after mountain cable car breaks down in India
All the cable car passengers were tourists from the capital Delhi
Eleven people were left stranded mid-air after a cable car stopped working due to a technical failure in India's mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh.
A rescue trolley has been deployed to reach the stranded tourists, with dramatic videos from the scene showing the first two passengers being slowly lowered by rope to the valley floor.
Solan district police said two have been rescued so far and nine others remain trapped, as of Monday afternoon. All the passengers are believed to be tourists visiting from the capital Delhi.
"The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and the police team is monitoring the situation," the superintendent of police told news agency ANI.
A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been scrambled and is on its way to the scene.
More follows
