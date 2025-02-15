Ten Hindu pilgrims killed in highway crash on way to Maha Kumbh festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 10 people were killed after a car carrying Hindu pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh festival collided with a bus in the north India state of Uttar Pradesh.

Nineteen people were also injured in the accident, which took place on the highway from Mirzapur to Prayagraj at around 2am on Saturday.

The victims were on their way to Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the holiest Hindu festivals that is held once every 12 years in Prayagraj city, at the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Police said the car driver likely dozed off, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the bus.

The car was carrying pilgrims from central Chattisgarh state’s Korba city to take a “holy bath” at the Kumbh while the bus was ferrying devotees from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh.

The bodies were sent to nearby Swaroop Rani Nehru Medical Hospital for postmortem examinations, additional superintendent of police Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said he had instructed local officials to reach the site of the crash and provide relief to the pilgrims.

He also asked authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Indian president Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences to the families of the victims. "The news of the death of many people in a road accident on Mirzapur highway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely sad," she said on X.

The accident was just the latest involving pilgrims to Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world that attracts millions of people over the course of several weeks.

Last month, at least 30 people were killed and dozens injured in a crowd crush at the festival.

Nearly 500 million people were expected to take a “holy dip” at Sangam, the confluence of holy rivers in Prayagraj, during the festival, according to Uttar Pradesh’s state government.