A drunk man in India’s southern Telangana state landed in jail after he repeatedly called the police to complain against his wife.

O Naveen, a 28-year-old daily wage labourer from Nalgonda district about 90km from state capital Hyderabad, returned home in an inebriated condition on Friday night and asked his wife to cook mutton – as goat meat is referred to in India – which he had brought on his way back.

Mr Naveen's wife, livid over his alcohol addiction, refused to cook the meat.

Upset over his wife’s refusal to prepare mutton curry, Mr Naveen dialled the emergency number ‘100’ six times to file a complaint against her and asked authorities to intervene in his favour.

Nalgonda police initially dismissed the call as a prank, but when the man continued dialling, the officer-in-charge informed his superior.

“The dial 100 staff thought it was a prank call and disconnected it, but Naveen continued to dial 100 with the same complaint and we were notified after six calls,” a police inspector told The Times of India newspaper.

Authorities went to the man’s house but did not arrest him because of his inebriated condition. Later on Saturday morning, he was taken into custody for wasting their time over an “irrelevant issue”.

Mr Naveen was booked under two sections of the India’s criminal code, including causing a nuisance.

He was later let off with a warning.

Mr Naveen, after the incident, confined himself to his house as villagers began to mock him for his drunk dialling, according to the inspector.