7 dead after boat with 50 passengers capsizes in India

Seven people died after a boat carrying around 50 passengers capsized in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when a boat, mostly carrying devotees, was returning from a temple visit in Jharsuguda district in the state.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire services launched a search and rescue operation as more people are reportedly missing.

After the early recovery of two bodies, five more bodies were recovered on Saturday morning from the Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

All deceased have been identified, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the boat was overloaded and local police have detained two boatmen so far.

“Efforts to rescue one more dead body is underway...Two boatmen have been detained and action will be taken according to law,” Smit Parmar, senior police officer said.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the deaths. “Distressed to learn that the capsize of a boat in Mahanadi River near Jharsuguda, Orissa led to the loss of many lives,” she said.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of all those affected by the tragedy.”

The chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has announced a compensation of Rs 400,000 (£3,878) to the next of kin and has urged the district administration to ensure necessary facilities for the injured persons.

This incident marks the second occurrence of fatalities resulting from a boat capsizing in India this week. On Tuesday, six people, including many minors, died by drowning after a boat capsized in Kashmir region’s Jhelum river.

Most of the passengers on the boat were children who were on their way to school. The tragedy happened as an under-construction footbridge, along the accident spot, in Gandbal, Srinagar, remained unfished for the past seven years.