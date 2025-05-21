Why Indian consumers are boycotting Turkish goods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India is staging an unofficial boycott of Turkish goods and services after Ankara backed Pakistan in the recent military and diplomatic standoff between the South Asian nuclear powers.

No formal trade ban exists but Indian distributors, online commerce platforms and travel companies are cutting ties with Turkish businesses, citing national interest.

The unofficial boycott started after president Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced support for Pakistan in the wake of a terror attack in Kashmir which killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, on 22 April.

India blamed the attack on Islamabad and cited it as justification for launching missile strikes on the neighbouring nation which precipitated this month’s military conflict.

Pakistan’s deployment of Turkish drones to target Indian military facilities only intensified anger against the Mideastern country.

“Our integrated air defence systems stood like a wall and they couldn’t breach it,” the Indian military’s director general of air operations said at a media briefing. “Whether it’s a Turkish drone or anything else, it fails in front of the technology of India.”

India imports goods worth over $2.7bn per year from Turkey, mainly mineral fuels, precious metals, processed foods and textiles. Turkish food exporters in particular were estimated to lose $234m a year after the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, which supplies nearly 13 million neighbourhood stores, declared an “indefinite and total boycott” of the country.

Indian social media has been abuzz in recent days with trending hashtags like #BoycottTurkey. Everyday Turkish items like chocolates, coffee, jams, biscuits and skincare products have begun disappearing from stores.

E-commerce platforms have followed suit, with Flipkart’s fashion arm Myntra removing Turkish clothing brands such as Trendyol, LC Waikiki, and Mavi. The decision was reportedly taken “in national interest”.

Ajio, owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance conglomerate, has delisted Turkish brands or marked them “out of stock” in a quiet nod to public sentiment.

Online travel booking platforms MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, Ixigo and EaseMyTrip have paused or cancelled their services for Turkey.

Ixigo has extended its suspension of services to Azerbaijan and China, which have also been accused in India of aiding the neighbouring country during the recent conflict.

“Respecting the sentiments shared by all Indians at this time, we have suspended all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China. Our commitment is to act responsibly and in alignment with our country’s broader interests while prioritising the trust, safety, and interests of Indian travellers," the company’s CEO Aloke Bajpai told The Print. “Blood and bookings won’t flow together.”

EaseMyTrip said Indian travellers had “expressed strong sentiments over the past week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkiye decreasing by 60 per cent” and overall cancellations surging by 250 per cent.

open image in gallery Supporters of Swadeshi Jagran Manch protest against Turkey for allegedly supporting Pakistan in the recent conflict with India in New Delhi on 16 May 2025 ( EPA )

Billionaire Harsh Goenka was among the prominent voices joining the growing chorus of calls to boycott Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Indians had given tens of millions of pounds in tourism revenue to the two countries just last year and, thus, “created jobs, boosted their economy, hotels, weddings, flights” and yet, he alleged, they stood with Pakistan after the attack in Kashmir.

“Plenty of beautiful places in India and the world,” Mr Goenka wrote on X. “Please skip these 2 places. Jai Hind.”

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister of the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, asked for halting the import of Turkish apples, which were worth £45m in 2024. Himachal is India’s main apple-growing region alongside Kashmir.

At the government level, New Delhi last week revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, paralysing the Turkish firm’s operations at nine major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The move triggered a 20 per cent crash in Celebi’s shares and wiped about £150m off its market value. India was Celebi’s largest overseas market, contributing over £130 in revenue last year. Celebi took the matter to the Delhi High Court, but experts said legal relief was unlikely to restore lost ground.

open image in gallery Supporters of Swadeshi Jagran Manch protest against Turkey for allegedly supporting Pakistan in the recent conflict with India in New Delhi on 16 May 2025 ( EPA )

The decision against Celebi affected over 3,800 Indian jobs but airport authorities claimed most workers would be absorbed by new vendors.

In another move to punish Turkey and Azerbaijan for their alleged backing of Pakistan, over 125 Indian trade leaders, under the Confederation of All India Traders, resolved to boycott all trade, tourism and business engagement with both countries.

They urged the Indian film industry and the corporate sector to avoid shooting films or ads in Turkey and Azerbaijan, warning of public boycotts if they did.

In a statement, the confederation declared that it would run a nationwide campaign to push economic disengagement as a patriotic response.

“It is deeply unfortunate that Turkey and Azerbaijan, who have benefited from India’s goodwill, aid and strategic support in times of distress, have chosen to side with Pakistan, a country known globally for its support to terrorism,” the trade body’s secretary general, Praveen Khandelwal, said. “Their position not only hurts India’s sovereignty and national interest but also directly insults the sentiments of 140 crore Indians.”

Kapil Surana, president of the Udaipur Marble Processors Association, told ANI news agency they had written to the prime minister asking for a ban on Turkish marble. “Business cannot be bigger than the nation,” he said.

This is not all. Colleges and universities across the country have severed ties and suspended student exchange programmes with Turkey.

Top public and private institutions like IIT Bombay, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Chandigarh University and Lovely Professional University have either completely shut off or temporarily halted their engagements with Turkish counterparts in response to the current situation.