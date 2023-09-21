India-Canada latest: Delhi suspends visas for Canadian citizens as Sikh murder row escalate
Justin Trudeau says ‘credible allegations’ of Indian state’s involvement in killing
India has indefinitely suspended visa services for Canadian citizens – citing “operational issues” – amid an escalating diplomatic row over the slaying of a Sikh separatist leader.
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” of the Indian state’s involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian national and prayer leader, in British Columbia.
Canada also ejected an Indian diplomat who it identified as heading the intelligence wing of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.
India has rejected the allegations as “absurd” and responded by ordering a similarly high-ranking Canadian diplomat in Delhi to leave the country within five days.
India on Wednesday issued a travel warning for its citizens in Canada, urging Indians to exercise caution due to “growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes”.
Relations between the two countries have been strained for months over the issue of the Khalistan movement, whose members call for a separate Sikh nation to be carved out of India’s Punjab state. The row has seen trade talks break down and a frosty exchange between Mr Trudeau and India’s Narendra Modi at the G20.
India suspends visa services for Canadians
India has suspended visa services for Canadian nations, a company outsourced by the Indian government for visa processing services said in an update.
The notification which ran as a ticker on the website briefly disappeared before appearing again.
The announcement was billed as an “important notice from the Indian mission” and said that all visa services in Canada “have been suspended till further notice” with immediate effect, citing “operational reasons”.
It was issued by BLS International Services Limited, a company that provides outsourced visa processing services in Canada for the Indian government.
The Indian government has yet to comment.
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the diplomatic row between India and Canada, which today appears to have led to the suspension of Indian visa services for Canadian nationals.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies