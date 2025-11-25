Indian woman living in UK detained for 18 hours at China airport over border dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India has reportedly lodged a protest with China after a UK-based woman from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh was detained for about 18 hours during a transit stop at the Shanghai Pudong airport, allegedly because officials claimed her passport was invalid.

Prema Thongdok, originally from Rupa in Arunachal’s West Kameng area, was flying from London to Japan on 21 November with a three-hour layover in Shanghai where she was pulled aside during security screening immediately after landing.

“On 16 October 16, I had very successfully transited through the same airport. There was no issue, which is why it’s clear that this was a case of harassment. I was waiting in the queue at the security gate when a lady came, singled me out, and took me out of the queue. I asked the authorities there what had happened, and they pointed at my passport, which has Arunachal Pradesh as my birthplace,” said Ms Thongdok, who has been living in the UK for 14 years and works as a financial advisor.

“They were insisting that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of China and that, therefore, my passport is not valid. I asked them what laws state this or what written document specifies that such a passport is invalid,” Ms Thongdok, who is in her 30s, told the Indian Express.

She alleged the staff even mocked her. “One of them even said that I should get a Chinese passport, because I am Chinese.”

Ms Thongdok said she was held in the airport for 18 hours without food, her passport was confiscated and she was blocked from taking her onward flight despite carrying a valid visa.

“They refused to let me travel on to Japan,” she said. “They insisted that I have to either fly back to the UK or fly to India.”

New Delhi said its consulate in the city was alerted to the incident and “intervened” on the ground.

“Our consulate in Shanghai also took up the matter locally and extended the fullest assistance to the stranded passenger,” the Express quoted an anonymous source as saying.

New Delhi then issued a “strong demarche” to Beijing.

China claims Arunachal as a part of southern Tibet while India maintains that state is its “integral and inalienable part”.

The nuclear-armed neighbours share a largely ill-defined 3,000km border. According to the Crisis Group, the frontier, stretching across the high Himalayas, is the “longest disputed border in the world”.

Ms Thongdok said she eventually asked for a phone and contacted friends, who alerted Indian officials.

“After I got in touch with the consulate, six officials arrived at the airport within an hour and brought me food,” she said.

Chinese authorities still refused to clear her onward travel and told her to book only on China Eastern Airlines. She finally flew to India via Thailand.

Ms Thongdok later wrote to the Indian foreign ministry, calling the declaration of her passport as “invalid” a “direct challenge to India’s sovereignty and deeply distressing” to any Indian citizen.

She added that “a bilateral or geopolitical matter was misdirected at a private Indian citizen” and sought compensation for “harassment, distress, and physical and mental suffering”.

“Despite being in the UK for so many years, I have not given up my Indian passport because I love my country,” Ms Thongdok said, arguing that she “probably wouldn’t have had an experience like this if I had a British passport”.

Indian post near the frontier with China in Khinzemane in Arunachal Pradesh ( AFP/Getty )

The Indian foreign ministry said that it made clear to China that the grounds for Ms Thongdok’s detention were “ludicrous”, stressing that Arunachal was “indisputably Indian territory” and its residents were entitled to Indian passports.

In March last year, the US said it recognised Arunachal as part of India and “strongly opposed” any unilateral attempt to advance territorial claims in the Indian state.

The longstanding boundary dispute between the two countries escalated into a war in 1962 that India lost.

A confrontation along the border in the western Himalayas in 2020 – the first in many decades — left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

Another confrontation in January 2021 resulted in injuries to soldiers on both sides. The incident occurred near India’s Sikkim state, situated between Bhutan and Nepal.

India and China don’t even agree on the length of the border, known as the Line of Actual Control. While India claims it to be 3,488km long, China puts it at 2,000km.

China has, in the past, released maps asserting claims over Arunachal, often prompting formal protests from India.

The Independent has reached out to the Chinese embassy in New Delhi and the Indian foreign ministry for comment.