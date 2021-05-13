India installs net across Ganges net to deal with bodies of Covid dead

Authorities in the Indian state of Bihar have installed a net across Ganges after dozens of bodies of suspected Covid-19 patients were retrieved from the river.

While 71 bodies were removed from the water in the Buxar district of Bihar, at least 25 bodies were found in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, according to The Indian Express.

Bihar's water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Wednesday that a "net has been placed" in the river at Ranighat, bordering Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. “We have advised the Uttar Pradesh administration to be vigilant. Our administration is keeping vigil as well,” he said in a tweet.

He also said that post-mortem of the bodies confirmed that the deaths had taken place four to five days ago.

A Bihar government official, who requested not to be named, told The Hindu that some bodies floating in from the Uttar Pradesh side were found tangled in the net on Wednesday and the state’s administration has been informed about it.

While Buxar authorities have said that some bodies may have floated in from Uttar Pradesh, officials in the neighbouring state have denied the claim.

It came as India recorded 362,727 new Covid-19 infections over the 24 hours ending Thursday morning and 4,120 deaths, taking the country’s official death toll to 258,317.

The discovery of the bodies had sparked fears of spread of the infection, but experts have now said that coronavirus transmission cannot happen through water.

Media reports have quoted local residents as saying that bodies end up in the river because people could not afford wood for cremations, or because crematoriums have run out of space as a second wave of Covid-19 ravages India.

There is also the fear of stigma in case of Covid deaths, so people are quietly disposing off the bodies in the river, The Indian Express said.