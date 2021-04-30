India tells diplomats to counter world’s ‘one-sided’ narrative about Covid crisis

Indian envoys and high officials posted across the world have been passed on the message that the “one-sided” story in global media about PM Narendra Modi’s “incompetent” handling of the second influx of the pandemic should be countered.

A virtual gathering of diplomats was held by the government because of the reports in worldwide papers and TV channels censuring the Indian Prime Minister for the government’s response to the crisis overwhelming the country.

The Prime Minister is confronting a backlash for holding an election in the state of West Bengal that logged 16,403 fresh cases on Tuesday, and not cancelling the Kumbh Mela festival which was attended by 3.5 million pilgrims.

Numerous news sources have produced videos showing conditions outside medical facilities where individuals are wheezing as they run out of oxygen, along with clips of full crematoriums.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar explained to members to not get overwhelmed by “negative” media reports.

He said the present circumstances were not unique as the second surge was something nobody could have anticipated, and most progressive health systems in developed nations had come under similar strain at different times during the pandemic.

Everyone in the meeting was asked to pass on the message that there could be no association between election campaign rallies and the rise in the number of cases.

Jaishankar also referenced how the biggest number of cases were in New Delhi and Maharashtra, where no elections were held.

Nonetheless, the minister failed to address the subject of Kumbh Mela, which has been depicted as a “spreader” event.