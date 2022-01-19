India’s health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has congratulated the country’s teenagers after figures showed 50 per cent of youths, aged 15 to 18, have received their first dose of vaccination against coronavirus.

The minister wrote on Twitter: “Big day for India’s fight against Covid-19! Over 50% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine…Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India.”

Indian Prime minister, Narendra Modi tweeted: “Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum.”

India started its vaccination drive for teens from 3 January this year. It is looking at potentially extending vaccinations to those aged between 12 and 14.

According to health ministry data, more than 66 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. And over 91 per cent has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, India recorded 282,970 new Covid-19 positive cases and 441 related deaths in the last 24 hours. In India, the active caseload has also increased to 18,31,000, up from Tuesday’s 17,30,000.

The daily positivity rate across the country also rose to 15.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, the latest data says that the number of Omicron cases has reached 8,961 — which is an increase of 0.79 per cent since yesterday.