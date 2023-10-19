14 dead in explosions at fireworks factories in India ahead of Diwali festival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 14 people died in explosions at two fireworks factories in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu as businesses geared up for the Diwali festival next month.

All the fatalities included people who were working inside the factories when the explosions occurred on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 27 deaths from accidents in the firecracker units alone this month, raising concerns and questions over the enforcement of safety regulations within such hazardous industries by civic authorities.

The two separate incidents occurred in the Sivakasi district of the state, which is known for producing approximately 90 per cent of India’s fireworks.

The majority of 13 people were killed and two others were injured in a firecracker factory at the Rengapalayam village near Srivilliputhur at 2.30pm. Around 15 people were working at the unit at the time of the accident.

The owner was arrested and the license of the factory suspended, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the owner had a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization but didn’t have permission to store and pack in the same place, according to the Hindustan Times newspaper.

“Seven charred bodies were recovered from the sudden blast at the fireworks unit in Rangapalayam, and their identities are yet to be established,” a senior police official told PTI.

The second explosion took place 178km away in Kitchanaickenpatti town of Tamil Nadu. One of the workers died while mixing chemicals at the factory which was a licensed unit.

The 35-year-old man was identified with his first name Vembu.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 300,000 (£3000) to the next of kin of each victim and Rs 100,000 (£990) to those injured.

An investigation has been ordered into the two incidents and district’s revenue officials have been directed to submit a report.

Fatalities linked to explosions in firecracker factories are common in India where a number of units operate without proper licensing and due to lax safety regulations.

Several such units operate at high production levels, often in overcrowded and confined spaces due to the high demand for fireworks during the festive season and often business owners compromise on safety precautions amid the rush to meet orders.

Dr V Sriram, a fire safety expert, told NDTV, that the majority of the mishaps happen due to a lack of adequate training of workers.

“Ninety-nine per cent of accidents at fireworks units are due to human error. New recruits in particular are inducted straight into work with no training. There is no mechanism to ensure all workers are trained,” Dr Sriram said.