Doctors seen slapping HIV-positive patient in Indian hospital suspended after outcry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A junior doctor in India was suspended after a video in which he is seen thrashing an HIV-positive patient went viral on social media.

The incident happened in the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh state where a 45-year-old man was admitted for a leg fracture.

The video, which has already raked more than a million views, showed a doctor violently slapping the man lying down on a gurney.

The doctor has been identified as Dr Akash Kaushal and suspended, according to an India Today report.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the MY Hospital, Dr Pramendra Thakur, confirmed the incident happened on Saturday and said a three-member team has been formed to conduct an investigation into the matter and submit a report in three days.

“Further action against the accused will be taken in accordance with the investigation report,” he added.

The patient was admitted to the hospital following an accident during which he sustained a leg fracture. However, the patient did not reveal his history of HIV, a virus that attacks the immune system, potentially leading to Aids and can be transmitted via infected blood.

One of the relatives of the patient said the doctor allegedly attacked them as well when they tried to intervene.

"He (the patient) was slapped by the doctor multiple times. He (the doctor) also attacked us when we opposed the assault on the patient,” the relative, who was not named, said.

The incident sparked outrage and a discussion on social media platforms with several calling out the doctor and others saying there should be more discussion around the ailment so that patients can open up without fear.

“Physical violence is totally unacceptable and should be dealt with by the law, but their needs to be laws to reprimand people who lie about such serious things like HIV too,” a user on X said.

Another user Ravindra Agrawal said it was “indeed lack of sensitivity” and doctors should be taught to emphasise.

“Yet, let’s be aware that this doc probably is now at risk of exposure to HIV due to withholding of this information,” he added.

The Independent has reached out to the hospital for comment.