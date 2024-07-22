Doctors remove 77 needles from woman’s skull

Support truly

Police in India arrested a man after doctors removed nearly 80 needles he allegedly inserted into a young woman’s head to treat her ill health.

The 19-year-old woman from India’s eastern Odisha state is under observation and authorities have ruled out psychological problems at the moment. An investigation is ongoing.

The teen was admitted on Thursday to the state’s Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital with a severe headache. A CT scan revealed multiple needles embedded in her head.

Despite the initial removal of eight needles, her condition did not improve, prompting her referral to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), where an additional 70 needles were removed during two surgeries.

Director of the institute, Bhabagrahi Rath, was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India: “So far, 77 needles have been retrieved from the girl’s head in two surgeries. Fortunately, the needles have not caused any bone injuries, but there are soft tissue injuries on her head.”

Mr Rath also said that the patient was under observation and would be checked for other issues for which she visited the quack doctor, identified as one Tejraj Rana.

Mr Rath also noted that it was premature to assume the problems were psychological.

Since her mother’s death four years ago, the teen had reportedly been frequently ill and sought help from the man in 2021, PTI reported.

The girl’s family stated that they visited Mr Rana when no treatment was providing her relief. The specifics of her illness were not disclosed.

The family said Mr Rana used to take her inside a room to provide “treatment”. They only recently discovered the needles when the girl began complaining of pain.

The Times of India reported that the reason behind the needles being inserted remains unclear at the moment.

Mr Rath told the outlet: “The surgery began around 2 am and lasted for one and a half hours.” He added that “thankfully, none of the needles pierced the skull”.

Additional reporting by agencies.