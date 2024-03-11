For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With the UK still struggling to iron out the details of a post-Brexit free trade agreement with India, New Delhi has instead clinched a landmark deal with four European nations that it claims will result in $100bn of investment in the country.

Monday’s agreement was signed between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc of non-EU nations – Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein – after 16 years of negotiations. The EU is also engaged in a race to reach its own trade deal with India.

Under the deal, the four European countries will invest $100bn (£77.8bn) in India over the next 15 years and create a over million jobs.

In return, India will lift or partially remove very high customs duties on industrial goods from the four countries.

The deal was unveiled by the Narendra Modi administration at a summit in New Delhi with just days to go before the likely start of the general election campaign season, during which the Indian government is prohibited from making major announcements that could be vote-winners. India is due to hold its elections by mid-May, though the exact dates have yet to be released.

Mr Modi called it a “watershed moment” in concluding “one of the most pioneering free trade agreements ever”.

“This landmark pact underlines our commitment to boosting economic progress and creating opportunities for our youth,” he said. “The times ahead will bring more prosperity and mutual growth as we strengthen our bonds with EFTA nations.”

It means India has now signed three trade deals in the past two years, with Australia, the UAE and now the EFTA bloc, while negotiations for a UK-India free trade agreement that would double trade to £86bn is frozen in the final stages after some 14 rounds of talks. With the UK also going to the polls later this year, a deal is now not thought to be likely before both countries have formed new governments.

Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said the deal with the European bloc marked the “first time in the history of the world that we are inking an agreement with a binding commitment” for investment. He claimed that it shows “investor confidence in India is at an all-time high”.

The pact covers some new elements such as intellectual rights and gender equity, Mr Goyal added, telling a press conference: “It is a modern trade agreement, fair, equitable and win-win for all five countries.”

The EFTA will provide advantages to the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector within the bloc. Indian exporters will enjoy expanded access for their rice and other goods to European nations, while high-end Swiss watches will gradually become more affordable in India.

Swiss machinery manufacturers, producers of luxury goods, and transport sectors are anticipated to gain, according to the Swiss government. India has extended an invitation to Swiss transport companies to invest in its railways.

The agreement grants EFTA nations the chance to export processed food and beverages, electrical machinery, and various engineering products to a potential market of 1.4 billion people at reduced tariffs.

Officials pose after signing of the EFTA (PIB/AFP via Getty Images)

India and the four EFTA nations now have to ratify the agreement before it can take effect. Switzerland is expected to ratify it by next year.

Analysts said the pact may not immediately help India to cut a large trade gap with the European bloc, but will help draw investment into key industries.

“The trade agreement will help attract investment in critical sectors like medical devices, clean energy and expand exports to other countries by accessing Swiss and Norway technologies,” said trade economist Ram Singh, who heads a New Delhi think tank, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

Negotiations for a UK-India deal, billed as the most comprehensive ever signed by New Delhi, were formally launched in January 2022, and then-prime minister Boris Johnson declared that he expected it to be completed by Diwali – 24 October – that same year.

Hopes for a breakthrough were high and there were talks of plans for a Diwali visit to the UK by Mr Modi to sign the deal, until comments criticising Indian migrants by then-home secretary Suella Braverman appeared to derail negotiations. Progress again stalled in April 2023 amid New Delhi’s anger over protests at its embassy in London.

British negotiators flew to India last week in what one UK government source described as a last-ditch attempt to clinch a deal. The two sides still differ on a number of points including in the number of visas for Indians to work in the UK and differences over the level of access British car manufacturers should be given to India’s market.

The UK’s trade minister Kemi Badenoch said last week that an agreement before both countries’ elections is possible but challenging and she does not to “use any election as a deadline”. She said one of the major reasons for the long-drawn-out discussions was that India is a “protectionist economy” in comparison with the UK’s more liberalised regime.

Talks for an ambitious FTA between India and the EU were resumed in 2021 after being stalled for almost nine years due to differences in issues of customs duties on automobiles and spirits, and the movement of professionals. The EU is India’s second largest trading partner after the US.

Meanwhile, Canada earlier this year paused talks for an FTA with India after the two sides were unable to reach agreement on issues around food safety standards. It also came amid a diplomatic row between the two countries after Ottawa said it believed the Indian government was involved in a plot to assassinate a Canadian Sikh activist in Canada.