Endangered Egyptian vultures put in plastic bags and smuggled across India via sleeper train
A case has been filed over the incident under the country’s Wildlife Protection Act
Seven endangered Egyptian vultures were rescued from a train in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state after local police busted an inter-state smuggling racket.
Authorities in the state’s Khandwa district arrested a 60-year-old daily wage labourer over the incident.
The police has accused the labourer of allegedly smuggling the birds in plastic bags and transporting them in the sleeper coach of a Mumbai city-bound train on Tuesday night.
The vultures were allegedly being smuggled from the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra in the western part of the country on the Sultanpur-Mumbai Superfast Express.
A joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and forest department searched the railway coach after a foul smell and bird noises in the compartment were brought to their attention.
“We got a call from the Khandwa RPF that a person has been intercepted with Egyptian vultures. We immediately reached there and a joint team of forest department and the RPF raided the train and arrested Farid Sheikh [the 60-year-old suspect],” Anil Shukla, a forest department official assigned to the Khandwa district, told NDTV.
Mr Sheikh was interrogated by the police. He said he was handed the birds at a train station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh by a man he identified as Sameer Khan.
Mr Sheikh said he was tasked with transferring the scavengers to Maharashtra for ₹10,000 (£99).
A case has been filed over the incident under the country’s Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. A conviction under this act can lead to a maximum prison sentence of up to seven years.
The vultures were handed over to the forest department of Khandwa and will be freed soon, officials said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies