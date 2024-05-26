Seven newborn babies among 37 dead as fires gut Indian hospital and fun park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

At least 37 people, including several children, have been killed in a series of fires in the past 24 hours as India battles a brutal heatwave.

Seven newborn babies died after a children’s hospital caught fire in the national capital Delhi while another fire in a residential complex in the city killed three people.

Delhi’s fire services said they received a call from Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar late Saturday night and quickly sent nine fire trucks to the scene.

By the time the firefighters reached the hospital, one of the 12 babies admitted there, had died. They rescued the rest and brought them to East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital for treatment, but six of them were declared dead on arrival.

The cause of the fire, which also affected an adjacent building, is not yet known.

“This incident of fire in a children’s hospital is heartbreaking,” Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“Government and administration officials are busy providing treatment to the injured at the spot. The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared.”

In the morning, the fire services were alerted to another fire in a residential building in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area.

“We received a call of fire at 2.35am from Krishna Nagar. The fire was doused at 7.20 am. Total five fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told The Indian Express.

“A total of 13 people were rescued but three were declared dead.”

Firefighters douse a fire at an amusement park in Rajkot on Saturday ( AP )

The capital fires came after a major fire at an amusement park in the western state of Gujarat on Saturday that killed 27 people.

The park in Rajkot city was filled with hundreds of visitors when the fire erupted.

“Plywood and other construction material lying in the area caught fire all of a sudden,” Yash Patoliya, a visitor at the park, told The Indian Express.

“The fire spread within seconds and sent people running helter-skelter.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

India has been grappling with a brutal heatwave this summer that has seen temperatures soar above 45C in many places. Hotter and more extreme temperatures, in turn, have increased the risk of fires.