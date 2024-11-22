Woman severely injured as hair dryer explodes in her hand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 37-year-old woman in the southern Indian state of Karnataka suffered severe injuries when a hair dryer exploded in her hand, police said.

Police stated that the device was part of a parcel collected by the victim, Basavarajeshwari Yarnal from Bagalkote, allegedly on behalf of her neighbour, identified as Sasikala.

While initial investigations pointed to a short circuit as the cause of the explosion, a more detailed inquiry is ongoing, police said.

Authorities are reportedly also exploring the possibility of any prior disputes between Ms Sasikala and Ms Yarnal. The incident occurred on 15 November but came to public light only on Wednesday this week.

Bagalkote superintendent of police, Amarnath Reddy, told reporters that a preliminary investigation found that Ms Sasikala had reportedly informed Ms Yarnal that she was out of town and requested her to collect a parcel from the courier office on her behalf.

After collecting the parcel, Ms Yarnal allegedly opened it at Ms Sasikala’s request and found a hair dryer inside, the outlet said. When she attempted to use it, the device allegedly exploded, causing severe injuries to her fingers and palms.

“The hair dryer was for my friend Sasikala. She had asked me to pick up the parcel and then later asked me to open it. It tried to use the dryer but it exploded. The doctors said I have suffered grievous injuries,” Ms Yarnal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The hair dryer was reportedly made by a Visakhapatnam-based firm.

“The police have registered a case and also sent a team to the victim’s house for a probe. A report on the probe carried out so far has suggested that the blast occurred due to a short circuit. The dryer was manufactured by a Visakhapatnam-based firm. We are probing all angles, including any possible rivalry that the neighbour must have had with the victim,” Mr Reddy said.

The victim, a widow of an ex-army personnel, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The New Indian Express reported that Ms Sasikala had never ordered the hair dryer, adding mystery to the parcel’s origins. The police, however, said Ms Sasikala’s denial was likely due to the fear of being implicated in the incident. The outlet said investigators were tracing how the device reached Bagalkote and are examining potential foul play.