Helicopter with six people on board crashes in northern Indian state
Helicopter was heading to Hindu pilgrimage site of Kedarnath
A helicopter carrying six people to a Hindu pilgrimage site in northern India has crashed, according to reports.
The aircraft had taken off from Dehradun in Uttarakhand state and lost contact with air traffic control near Gaurikund, a mountainous area close to the Himalayan temple town.
Dr V Murugeshan, additional director general (law and order) said six people were on board at the time of the crash, according to the Times of India.
The helicopter was later found crashed between Trijuginarayan and Gaurikund, Reuters reported. At least five people are feared dead, according to local media reports, though officials have not confirmed the toll.
Helicopter services to Kedarnath are frequently used by pilgrims during the annual Char Dham Yatra season and are often impacted by fast-changing weather in the region. Questions have since been raised about aviation safety and oversight in the region, especially during peak travel months.
The Kedarnath route has seen fatal accidents in the past. In October 2022, seven people died when a helicopter ferrying pilgrims crashed near the same area.
More details to follow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments