Man finds part of human finger in his ice cream: ‘I am traumatised’

A man from India’s Maharashtra state allegedly found a human finger in the ice cream that he had ordered online.

The 26-year-old doctor, Orlem Brandon Serrao, who lives in the suburbs of Malad in the city of Mumbai, filed a complaint with the police after discovering a piece of the human finger in his ice cream on Wednesday.

The Indian Express reported that unidentified employees of the ice cream manufacturer, Yummo Ice Cream, have been booked and further probe is on.

On Wednesday morning, Dr Serrao’s sister ordered groceries and Yummo ice cream – a brand launched in 2012 – from Zepto, an online grocery delivery service in India.

In the afternoon, Dr Serrao found a piece of flesh with a broken nail in the ice cream.

“I had ordered three cone ice creams from an app. One of them was a butterscotch ice cream from Yummo brand. After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece and spat it out to check what it was,” Dr Serrao was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“I am a doctor so I know how body parts look like. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatized,” he said.

After getting no response from the manufacturer, he reported it to Malad police, reports said.

The police registered a case against an unidentified Yummo employee on charges of food adulteration and endangering human life.

Police have sent the flesh to a forensic lab to ascertain if the flesh is of a human or any animal, said an officer.

In their response to the controversy, Yummo Ice Cream was quoted as saying by MoneyControl: “We have stopped manufacturing at this third-party facility, isolated the said product at the facility and our warehouses, and are in the process of doing the same at the market level. Product quality and safety being our highest priority, we were in process to address the situation. Meanwhile, the matter was escalated, and an official police complaint was filed by the customer.”