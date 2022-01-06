Man named Kovid goes viral with tweet about encounters during pandemic

An Indian man named Kovid, which means learned in Sanskrit, has shared his experience living with a name that sparks hilarious reactions among people during the raging Covid pandemic in a Twitter thread that has gone viral.

“For those on this thread, wondering what my name actually means - it means scholar/learned,” wrote Kovid Kapoor, co-founder of travel platform Holidify.

Mr Kapoor tweeted that he had a string of funny experiences as he went abroad for the first time in two years since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

“Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name,” he tweeted. “Future foreign trips are going to be fun!”

As the tweet went viral, Mr Kapoor shared encounters over the past two years.

“For my 30th bday, my friends ordered a cake - and Amintiri automatically assumed that it’s some kinda joke, and it should be spelled with a C not a K.”

In another tweet he posted a photo of himself holding a Corona beer and captioned it, “The Kovid + Corona joke that no one ever seems to stop talking about.”

He also said that he mostly uses a fake name at restaurants and coffee shops now because of his name.

“At Starbucks, the guy handing me the coffee pointed out the name to everyone else and they burst out laughing - I mostly use a fake name now,” he said in a tweet.

His name has also thrown search engine Google off guard.

In a tweet Mr Kapoor said, “When Google though that I misspelled my name, in my own Gmail search.”

Mr Kapoor said that apart from these interactions over his name there have been “tens of funny micro-interactions, with Amazon delivery guys, with electricians, at airport security, at hotel check-ins, etc.”

“The real thrill is before the start of a new interaction - is there gonna be another little joke, or not?”

Mr Kapoor’s thread inspired more jokes over his name on the social media platform.

With the tweet going viral, Mr Kapoor asked users to message him with more puns about his name as he was “running out” of jokes in his repertoire.