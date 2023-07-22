For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The death toll due to a landslide in India’s western state of Maharashtra has increased to 22 as efforts to rescue potentially dozens of people still trapped under the debris continue.

The landslide struck on Thursday with local reports suggesting a number of the 50 houses in the village of Irshalwadi were flattened under mud.

Six more bodies were pulled out from underneath layers of mud on Friday, increasing the toll due to the incident to 22.

The village is home to at least 225 people, and while about 80 of them have managed to escape, more than 100 people were unaccounted for according to local reports.

The landslide struck early in the morning when many of those affected were asleep.

Rescue operations have been hindered by incessant rainfall, poor visibility, and the hilly terrain.

These conditions have made the movement of heavy machinery to the site impossible, slowing down the work, Reuters reported citing officials.

There are also fears of more landslides in the region as the heavy rainfall continues, especially of a fort located at a higher altitude.

“The foundations of the fort have been weakened by the rain and the landslide, so we are also keeping a watch on that while we work to ensure more lives are not lost in case of another incident,” Atul Karwal, the director general of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told Reuters.

Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde announced compensation payments of Rs 500,000 (£4,700) to the families of those who died in the landslide.

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced a red alert for the western Indian states of Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely on Sunday.

Record rainfall in northern India has led to over 100 deaths, with roads caving in and homes collapsing in the last two weeks.