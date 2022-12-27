Leopard goes on rampage in India and injures 13

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Over a dozen people were injured after a leopard on the prowl in northeast India’s Assam state on Monday.

The incident, which has been captured on several social media videos, took place in Assam’s Jorhat district.

Forest department officials said that the leopard was found moving around the campus of the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) in Chenijan area of the district since early morning, reported Press Trust of India.

While residents contacted forest department officials, the leopard attacked 10 residents of the campus and three forest personnel.

District forest officer (in-charge) Jorhat, Ranjit Konwar said to The Times of India that the leopard has strayed out of the RFRI in the evening and started attacking locals.

“The animal has become very aggressive. We have laid traps inside the campus to capture it. Efforts are on to track it,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that several residents who were in their courtyards had a close shave with the animal.

Videos show the leopard leaping out of a building and jumping onto a moving car before walking away.

The campus, located on the outskirts of Jorhat is surrounded by forest land and the animal is suspected of having come out in search of food.

Another video captured by forest officials shows the leopard moving around the campus.

Officials said that several efforts have been made to tranquilize the animal and capture it, but have not yet been successful.

Mohan Lal Meena, the superintendent of police in Jorhat, said to ANI that the injured were immediately admitted to a local hospital and are out of danger.