Hair clinic ordered to pay over £5,000 to man who claims not ‘even 1% improvement’

A hair transplant clinic in the Indian capital has been ordered to pay over £5,000 to a disgruntled customer who claimed he did not notice even “one per cent improvement” despite spending more than £4,000 on the procedure.

Vivek Kumar approached the clinic DHI Asian Roots in New Delhi before his wedding, enticed by what the consumer forum described as the company’s promises of “100 per cent results” and a “natural look”. He underwent three sessions of the hair transplant procedure between 2011 and 2012.

According to the order issued in May this year, Kumar followed post-procedure instructions and waited for results, but “did not notice even one per cent improvement”. He subsequently filed a complaint before the Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in December 2013.

The commission held the clinic liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, and said Mr Kumar was entitled to compensation for “physical and mental harassment which he suffered”.

Additionally, the clinic “transplanted the hairs to cover bald area and created another bald area by over harvesting the donor area”.

The panel directed DHI Asian Roots to refund the full treatment cost of ₹500,000 (£4,289), pay ₹100,000 (£857) in compensation for mental harassment, and an additional ₹30,000 (£257) to cover litigation expenses.

The commission also said the clinic “failed to produce any document showing authorisation or license to perform modern scientific hair implantation procedures” and “lacked government approval to engage doctors” for such procedures.

“The procedure conducted amounted to an unfair medical trade practice, carried out without the requisite licenses or specialised expertise, and appeared motivated solely by financial gain,” the order stated.

A hair transplant clinic in the Indian capital has been ordered to pay Rs 630,000 (£5,404) to a disgruntled customer ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a statement to The Independent, DHI Asian Roots has said that it would be filing an appeal to challenge the order.

“The client in question underwent two procedures, one each in 2011 and 2012. The client filed a complaint before consumer forum in 2013 alleging deficiency in services despite getting results,” DHI Asian Roots said.

“With all due respect to the Hon’ble forum, we want to clarify that these assertions were neither part of the complaint, nor supported by any evidence, and have no bearing to the actual facts,” the clinic added, referring to Mr Kumar’s allegations that his treatment was performed by “unqualified personnel”.

“In fact, the order itself acknowledges that the client was satisfied with the first procedure’s results and that is why he came for the second time. Both procedures were performed by highly trained, certified, and qualified MD Dermatologist doctors and DHI complies with all licensing requirements. There are many other inconsistencies in the order.”