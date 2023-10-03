Jump to content

Traveller miraculously survives fall under moving train in India

Prateek Kumar suffered only minor injuries after falling underneath a train

Swns
Tuesday 03 October 2023 11:22
<p>The man is helped up after surviving falling under a moving train in India </p>

The man is helped up after surviving falling under a moving train in India

(SWNS)

A man survived after falling under a moving train by lying flat between the tracks.

Prateek Kumar. who is in his 20s, jumped off the train to buy biscuits and a cold drink when it stopped at Bagaha railway station, West Champaran, India.

But when the train began to pull away without him, he ran to jump onboard and slipped under the moving carriages.

Prateek survived by lying between the two tracks, onlookers said, and a video shows officials watching in horror as they wait for the train to pass.

A local source said: “He was careful with his movements and stayed still, waiting for the train to pass.

“After the train had gone, RPF (Railway Protection Force) cop Harishchandra Yadav came to the aid of the victim, getting down on the track and picking him up.

“Prateek Kumar suffered minor injuries and also had parts of his clothes torn in this incident.”

After helping him to his feet, onlookers gave the injured man a towel to wrap around his head and took him to hospital.

The incident happened as he was travelling from Bettiah to New Delhi on September 29.

