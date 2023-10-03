Traveller miraculously survives fall under moving train in India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man survived after falling under a moving train by lying flat between the tracks.

Prateek Kumar. who is in his 20s, jumped off the train to buy biscuits and a cold drink when it stopped at Bagaha railway station, West Champaran, India.

But when the train began to pull away without him, he ran to jump onboard and slipped under the moving carriages.

Prateek survived by lying between the two tracks, onlookers said, and a video shows officials watching in horror as they wait for the train to pass.

A local source said: “He was careful with his movements and stayed still, waiting for the train to pass.

“After the train had gone, RPF (Railway Protection Force) cop Harishchandra Yadav came to the aid of the victim, getting down on the track and picking him up.

“Prateek Kumar suffered minor injuries and also had parts of his clothes torn in this incident.”

After helping him to his feet, onlookers gave the injured man a towel to wrap around his head and took him to hospital.

The incident happened as he was travelling from Bettiah to New Delhi on September 29.