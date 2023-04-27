Should India really be celebrating as its population overtakes China’s?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India is poised to surpass China as the world’s most populous country according to recent UN estimates, in a development that has left experts split on whether the milestone is worth celebrating.

There are doubts whether the country known to be the world’s largest democracy can reap its demographic dividend and surpass its neighbouring nuclear superpower’s economic trajectory.

From conducting business with Russia amid the Ukraine invasion and attempting to placate the West as well as presiding over the Group of 20 nations, India has risen to become an important decision maker in geopolitical decisions.

Along with India’s rise as a key international player have come estimations from the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) that its population will reach, match, and then surpass that of its neighbour.

DESA estimates India will have a staggering 1,425,775,850 inhabitants. This is, interestingly, roughly the same figure said to be China’s peak population last year.

“China’s population reached its peak size of 1.426 bn in 2022 and has started to fall,” DESA says.

The population of India’s rival is also said to be in the decline.

“Projections indicate that the size of the Chinese population could drop below 1bn before the end of the century. By contrast, India’s population is expected to continue growing for several decades.”

This forecast is based on the UN’s latest estimates and projections of the global population.

The timing of India exceeding China’s population, however, is moot.

While the UN recommends countries conduct a population census every decade, India has not had one since 2011. The 2021 census was postponed due to the Covid pandemic and the next count is expected to be conducted in 2024.

A general view of churchgate station during peak hours in Mumbai, India, Thursday, 20 March 20 2023 (AP)

According to John Wilmoth, director of the UN’s population division, this timing will likely be revised once India conducts its next census.

“The precise timing of this crossover isn’t known, and it will never be known,” Mr Wilmoth was quoted as saying at a press conference in New York on Monday by the Associated Press.

“There is uncertainty in the data.”

Observers in India say the development is a window of opportunity for India to repeat China’s success .

SY Quraishi, former chief election commissioner of India, and the author of The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India, says the expectation of India surpassing China’s population was in the offing for two decades.

“It is neither a shock for India nor a surprise and it is a happy development because, being the most populous country in the world along with being the largest democracy, make India very distinctive,” he tells The Independent.

China’s rise to superpower status was because its population was treated as a human resource, according to Mr Quraishi.

Lion dancers perform for the crowd during Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival activities at a shopping mall on 26 January (Getty Images)

“China, from being an extremely poor and backward country, became a superpower only because of its population which made it economically strong,” he says.

“The same advantage has come to India. We have a larger working population than China. Their population is getting older while India is the youngest country with a median age of 28 years against China’s 39!”

Poonam Muttreja, executive director of non-profit Population Foundation of India says India’s large young population has a “huge potential to contribute to the national economy and the country’s development”.

Ms Muttreja tells The Independent that while statistics show India’s population has “already slowed down considerably”, it is expected to grow due to its large, young population.

“Between 2001-11, India’s population grew by around 18 per cent, which was lower than the growth rate for the previous decade (around 22 per cent).

“The latest National Family Health Survey-5 data says India’s total fertility rate for 2019-21 had already reached the replacement level. However, India’s population will grow because of the population momentum – a result of a large young population of 365 million.”

According to DESA in 2022, China had one of the world’s lowest fertility rates (1.2 births per woman).

India’s current fertility rate (2.0 births per woman) is just below the “replacement” threshold of 2.1, the level needed for population stabilisation in the long run in the absence of migration.

Experts have cautioned against family planning measures in India despite its growing population.

Unlike China, which adopted its one-child policy from 1980-2015, India’s population has stablised without any coercive measures, say Mr Quraishi and Ms Muttreja.

A boy stands amid Muslim devotees offering a special morning prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival in Hyderabad on 22 April (AFP via Getty Images)

“India is the first country in the world to have national family planning programme and, unlike China, it has been based on education and motivation with no compulsion,” Mr Quraishi says.

“China’s compulsory one child norm has proved counterproductive in the long run.”

“India’s Family Planning programme has also been voluntary in nature and has achieved replacement level fertility without adopting any coercive measures,” says Ms Muttreja.

“To sustain this momentum, it is critical that development interventions are geared towards girls’ education with a focus on gender equity, economic development and access to family planning services.”

The Indian government has not issued a statement on the UN estimates yet.

Recently, a cartoon published in the German newspaper Der Spiegel depicting an Indian Railways train brimming with people and chugging ahead of a sleek bullet train on a parallel track, meant to represent China, angered India’s federal ministers.

Parliamentarians and government officials lashed out and claimed India’s economy will soon “be bigger than Germany’s”.

But economists say India will only be able to replicate China’s economic success if it invests in health, education and jobs generation.

Cartoon in German newspaper Der Spiegel has riled up Indians who claim it is 'racist’ (Twitter)

Santosh Mehrotra, a visiting professor at the University of Bath’s Centre for Development Studies, says India can replicate China’s growth only through a replication of their policies.

“But we don’t seem to be doing that,” he tells The Independent.

“We are 20-25 years behind China and we don’t have the luxury of 20-25 years because we will be running out of our demographic dividend by mid-2030 and we will also become like them an ageing society.”

Demographic dividend can be summarised as the economic gains of having a larger working-age population than a non-working one. The United Nations Population Fund estimates the start of the working age to be 15 years and the non-working age to be below 15 and above 65 years.

Mr Mehrotra says India’s demographic dividend began in the 1980s and will end in 2030s.

“Our labour force participation rate is in the region of 40 per cent. In China, it is 60 per cent and the average in the world is 60 per cent. The major reason is that women in our country are not joining the labour force and this is because we are not creating non-farm jobs.”

Economists say India has much deeper problems than China.

“In the first 30 years after independence, they invested in health and education. We did not, even though both countries became independent around the same time.”

“We are still not investing in health. That is the tragedy.”

Mr Mehrotra says the lack of expenditure on health was seen during the Covid pandemic when a devastating second wave brought India’s largely public funded health infrastructure to the brink of collapse.

Unlike China, he says, India did not invest in education even after 40 years of independence.

“We inherited from the British colonisers a literacy rate of 18 per cent and life expectancy was 32 per cent in 1951,” Mr Mehrotra says.

“You would expect that they would invest in school education and girls’ education which brings down the birth rate. But we only sharply increased our investment in school and girls education in the 90s and followed up with the Right to Education.”

Mr Mehrotra is referring to the law that came into force in 2010, which aims to provide free and compulsory elementary education to children between ages six and 14.

Government expenditure in India on early childhood education for children between ages three and six is a mere 0.1 per cent of the gross domestic product, according to a study jointly conducted by the Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability and commissioned by non-profit Save The Children, reported The Hindu.

Indian school children attend a lesson at a ‘night school’, which runs in the evenings using light generated by solar power and enables children to study longer and catch up on lessons on 25 March (Getty Images)

The average spend per child is just ₹8,297 (approximately £81) per annum – a fourth of the desired levels.

Mr Mehrotra also points out that India’s land reforms were weaker in its first three decades of independence compared to China.

“When our growth was ready to take off in 1991 [when economic liberalisation reforms were implemented], we already had massive inequality on the basis of health education and land access.

“China’s focus on creating non-farm sector jobs along with health and education helped its economy’s growth.”

India, he says, began to grow at 8 per cent per annum in 2004 when non-farm jobs started getting created.

“But thanks to government’s policies after 2015 and particularly after demonetisation, we have had one catastrophic economic policy decision after another.

“So the growth rate has slowed and job growth has slowed. You have a vast majority that is poorly educated and has poor quality health, and we have an extreme unequal society.

“We did not take care of the basics and we are still not concerned about it.”

Population analysts have also stressed on the need to focus on health and education to make use of India’s young population.

“But for them [young population to contribute to national development] to do that, requires the country to make investments in their health, nutrition, education, skilling and employability speedily,” Ms Muttreja says.

“It is also important to ensure that girls and women benefit from efforts made in education and skilling. Data shows girls and women lag in education, employment, digital access and various other life-empowering parameters.”

Concerns have also been raised that India’s growing population will have an impact on its electoral democracy and require delimitation exercises to redraw constituencies on the basis of population.

In 2002, a freeze on delimitation of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, was enforced till 2026.

The national delimitation exercise has, however, raised concerns about the unequal representation of states in the Lok Sabha.

According to India’s Emerging Crisis of Representation, a study published for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in 2019, if India’s Lok Sabha seats are redistributed across states after a delimitation exercise in 2026, then north Indian states may gain more than 32 seats, while southern Indian states may end up with approximately 24 fewer seats.

Mr Quraishi says delimitation cannot be allowed to disturb the state wise allocation of constituencies as this will amount to penalising southern states that have implemented family planning measures better than their northern counterparts.

“All MPs from the South [Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala] together are 125, while Uttar Pradesh and Bihar alone have 125 seats. We cannot punish them for their good family planning,” he says.

Rationalisation of the size of the constituencies within the states can be done, he says.

“It may be recalled that in the Delimitation of 2006-07 we found a constituency (outer Delhi) which had 35 lakh (3500000) people while Chandni Chowk had 5 lakh (500,000) people which had to be balanced.”

“So within a state, demarcation must be done to make constituencies almost equal to each other.”

Most importantly, population experts say a national census is essential.

“Census is a very important planning tool for India as a large number of our public schemes are based on it. Since this data is more than a decade old, its relevance is limited,” says Ms Muttreja.

“I do hope the census survey is held soon so that India has current data to guide its programmes and policies.”