India approves its first nasal Covid vaccine

India has approved its first nasal Covid vaccine produced domestically in an effort to push for booster doses following an increase in cases in China.

The iNCOVACC vaccine was introduced on Thursday by Indian health minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, and the science and technology minister, Jitendra Singh, who called it the first intranasal Covid vaccine.

“Proud to launch Incovacc, the world’s 1st intranasal vaccine for Covid, along with Minister Jitendra Singh Ji on Republic Day. A mighty display of India’s research and innovation prowess under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership,” Mr Mandaviya wroye in a series of tweets.

“This is a historic achievement and a testimony to the innovative zeal of our scientists.”

The vaccine is developed by Bharat Biotech, which also produces Covaxin - the first domestically produced vaccine to get approval in India in 2021. It is administered in the form of drops and stimulates an immune response in the tissues that line the nasal cavity.

Nasal vaccines are believed to provide an additional layer of protection in the lining of the nose and upper airways, where Covid typically enters the body and are being developed by researchers in the United States and the United Kingdom, but they are yet to receive approvals.

China had already approved an inhaled Covid vaccination in the form of a spray in September 2022.

The Indian medicines regulator approved the iNCOVACC as a booster dosage last year, with a subsequent approval in December that allowed it to be used as a primary a

The vaccine has been priced at Rs 325 (£3.22) for the government and states placing large orders, and Rs 800 (£7.99) per dose for private purchases, according to the company. Two doses are to be taken 28 days apart.

According to Dr Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, the vaccination was “simple to distribute” because it didn’t require a syringe or needle, and it caused a broader immune response than injectable Covid vaccines.

The new vaccine comes as India tightens its tracing and testing mechanisms amid fears of a new outbreak following China’s unprecedented wave in the last few weeks.

While India continues to record only a couple of hundred cases daily, the country witnessed a devastating wave of Covid-19 in the summer of 2021 with devastating scenes of overburdened hospitals and crematoriums.

The country has has administered over two billion Covid jabs so far with over 70 per cent of its population vaccinated with two mandatory doses. However, the pace of booster doses administrated has been slow.